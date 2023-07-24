Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Aravive from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive Stock Down 6.3 %

Aravive stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.24. Aravive has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive ( NASDAQ:ARAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aravive by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aravive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aravive by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aravive by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.