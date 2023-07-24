Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives $14.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 44.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Get Free Report

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Further Reading

