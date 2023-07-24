Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 70 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $300.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

