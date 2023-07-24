ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

AETUF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1273 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.45%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.