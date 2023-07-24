ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.