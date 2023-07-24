ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO opened at $2.04 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.