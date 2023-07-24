Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arch Capital Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $82.27 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $82.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,346 shares of company stock worth $28,238,083. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,059,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,768,643,000 after buying an additional 534,690 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $866,650,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,147,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,919 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

