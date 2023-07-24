Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

ARCT opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $898.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.56. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($2.04). The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 39.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $512,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 562,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,871,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $243,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,043 shares of company stock worth $1,904,780. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after buying an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

