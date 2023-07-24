Ares Capital (ARCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 6/30/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,280,000 after buying an additional 224,553 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

