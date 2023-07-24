Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $7,473.77 Billion Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,769,000,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

