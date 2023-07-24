Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $206.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $206.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

ANET stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.57. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $98.20 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,332 shares of company stock worth $22,931,006. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.