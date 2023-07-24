Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,995 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $98.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $105.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

