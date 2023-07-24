Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $278,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,778 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $47.90.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.