ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

