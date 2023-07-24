Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after buying an additional 1,013,988 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,990,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 325,123 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

