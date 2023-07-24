Ashland (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $90.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.93.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

