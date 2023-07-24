ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $800.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $724.70.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $693.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $714.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $669.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

