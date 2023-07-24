Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH opened at $2.65 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $16.50.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.