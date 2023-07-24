Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Trading Down 0.8 %

ATRO opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.62. Astronics has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49.

Insider Activity

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Keane sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Astronics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astronics by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Astronics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Astronics by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astronics by 1.0% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.