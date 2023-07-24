Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) Upgraded by Danske to Buy

Danske upgraded shares of Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Atea ASA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATAZF opened at C$13.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.18. Atea ASA has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.04.

About Atea ASA

Atea ASA provides IT infrastructure and related solutions for businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions. The company offers hardware and software solutions for storing and managing information, as well as tools for virtualization, automation, and security for operating the data center environment; and client hardware, software, and services to the requirements of users, applications, security, networks, and computing environments.

