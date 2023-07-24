Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ATTO opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Atento has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Institutional Trading of Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

