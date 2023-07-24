Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
ATHX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
