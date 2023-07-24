Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.74.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 63.1% in the first quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 818,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 316,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 248.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athersys by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

