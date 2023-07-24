Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AUB stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

