ATN International (ATNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). ATN International had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $566.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ATN International has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Featured Stories

