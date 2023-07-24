AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after buying an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,443,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.