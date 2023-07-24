Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.22. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $531,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,913,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.