Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ ADP opened at $237.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.22. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
