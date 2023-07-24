Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) PT Lowered to $1.80 at HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.80 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ASM opened at $0.69 on Friday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

