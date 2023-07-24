Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR opened at $226.34 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.99 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.