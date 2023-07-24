B. Riley Boosts VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $72.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
VSEC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.
VSE Trading Up 1.8 %
VSE stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. VSE has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $669.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.50.
VSE Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VSE by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 103,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VSE by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
