B. Riley Cuts Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $45.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.90% and a negative net margin of 3,901.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 910.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $172,217.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,355.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 619 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $28,034.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,530.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laurie Stelzer sold 4,647 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $172,217.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after buying an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

