Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 455 ($5.95) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $3.34 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.