Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 408.40 ($5.34).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of LON:BAB opened at GBX 377.40 ($4.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 304.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 307.19. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 385.20 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,110.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

