Bank of America Boosts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.