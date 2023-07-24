Bank of America Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $33.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of FITB opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

