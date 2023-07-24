Bank of America Trims WNS (NYSE:WNS) Target Price to $95.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.00.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Performance

WNS opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $94.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $317.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.58 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,879,000 after buying an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 333,555 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after buying an additional 280,175 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 181.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 236,172 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in WNS by 662.8% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 141,842 shares during the period.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.