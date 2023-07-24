Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.88. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,179.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $27,912,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $4,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOH. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

