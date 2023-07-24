BankUnited (BKU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BKU opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

