BankUnited (BKU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BankUnited Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE BKU opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.20.
BankUnited Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.
BankUnited Company Profile
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BankUnited
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.