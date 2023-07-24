Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $26.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWFG shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.