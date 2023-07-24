Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.79 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Banner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

