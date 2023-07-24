Barclays Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $72.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.54.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $57.73 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,600,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.