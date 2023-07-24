Barclays Increases Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $136.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $107.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.02. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.73%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

