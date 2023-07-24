Barclays Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $14.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 659,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 202,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

