Barclays Trims Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price to $16.00

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 743,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,184.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

