Barclays Trims PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $39.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.1% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 117,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 13.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.