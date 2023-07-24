Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE B opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 381.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.