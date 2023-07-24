Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,531 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

