Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.10.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.19. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.33 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.2047244 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 662.50%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.