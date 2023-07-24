Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

