Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $62.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bel Fuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

