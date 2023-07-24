Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given New $61.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.90.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,145 shares of company stock valued at $7,491,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.