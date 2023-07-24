Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 241,492 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 483.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

